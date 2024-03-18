After spending years as a tennis fan, Fall Out Boy singer Pete Wentz is taking on the role of off-court ambassador for ‘TopSpin 2K25’. The musician, 44, will also be contributing to the tennis game’s soundtrack, with a new remix of Fall Out Boy’s ‘Heartbreak Feels So Good’ by DJ Dillon Francis, 36, the first track confirmed for the title.

Pete said Dillon was a “good friend with a tremendous sense of melody”, and added to the NME: “To me, this song fits the vibe of tennis because tennis is infuriating, heartbreaking, amazing. “All of those things mixed together. I love video games, I love tennis. It’s like a world’s collide moment for me.” In his ambassador role, Pete will be making appearances on behalf of the game “as a tennis aficionado and cultural figure”, according to a press release.

Pete has told GQ magazine he loved playing tennis in the suburbs of Chicago as a child before he picked it up again alongside his eldest child. He said: “The great thing about a game like tennis is you leave your accolades at the door. “It doesn’t matter how cool you are or how funny you are or how good of an actor you are. If you can’t hold your serve you can’t hold your serve.

“Nobody can do that for you. It doesn’t matter what you do, it matters what you can do for three sets or two sets and a tie break.” He added about he needs tennis as exercise to stay balanced: “If I don’t do any physical activity during the day, I’m not a great person. “I’m snappy, I don’t feel good. When I play tennis, when it’s going well, that’s all I think about. I don’t think about anything else. That’s a nice feeling.”

‘TopSpin 2K25’ is due out on April 26 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC, and updates on other songs to be featured in the title is said to be on the way. Fall Out Boy are currently on tour across North America before they return to the UK to headline Download Festival. Pete also told the NME about how they group have loved a return to live gigs: “Coming out of the pandemic, my kids were playing a lot of ‘Fortnite’ and I had friends talking about NFTs.