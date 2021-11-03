Finally it is here... Netflix Games to start global rollout for Android devices, iOS to soon follow

NETFLIX announced not a while ago that it would be pursuing gaming content for its platform. The wait is finally over as Netflix Games starts its global roll-out on Android, with iOS to follow soon. The entertainment streaming platform has launched its Netflix games which include: Stranger Things: 1984 (BonusXP), Stranger Things 3: The Game (BonusXP), Shooting Hoops (Frosty Pop), Card Blast (Amuzo & Rogue Games), and Teeter Up (Frosty Pop) on mobile today.

The company said while some mobile games may require an internet connection, others will be available to play off-line, to make those long trips and areas with bad wi-fi a lot more tolerable. “We love games, whether it's physical games (Floor Is Lava), mind games (The Circle) or Squid Game. And we love entertaining our members. That’s why we’re excited to take our first step in launching Netflix games on mobile to the world. Starting today, members everywhere can play five mobile games” The company said its mobile games are currently available on Android devices and users can access them when they log into their Netflix profile.

Members on an Android mobile phone will see a dedicated games row and games tab where they can select any game to download, while members on an Android tablet will see a dedicated games row or be able to select games from the categories drop-down menu to download and play. “Whether you’re craving a casual game you can start from scratch or an immersive experience that lets you dig deeper into your favourite stories, we want to begin to build a library of games that offers something for everyone. “Our mobile games are available in many of the languages we offer on service, so your games will automatically default to the preference set in your Netflix profile. If your language is not yet available, games will default to English,” the company said in a statement.