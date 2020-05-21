Fornite charity tourney: gamvp make consecutive wins at Gamers Without Borders

The Russian pair of Kirill "VP kiryache32" Grishin and Mark "Gambit Letw1k3" Danilov, collectively known as gamvp, emerged on top of the Gamers Without Borders charity Fortnite tournament for the second day in a row on Wednesday.

gamvp earned 420 points, easily outdistancing the second-place team of Pinq and Paddy (the United Kingdom's Paddy "Paddy" Nolan and Ireland's "pinquk"), who posted 368 points.

The winners received $150,000 from the charity prize pool, and they designated it to go to the International Medical Corps to aid relief for the coronavirus pandemic.

Pinq and Paddy earmarked their $100,000 second prize for the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center.

Team Singularity, made up of the Danish duo of Sebastian "Trippernn" Sommer Kjaer and Thomas "Th0masHD" Hoxbro Davidsen, came in third place on Wednesday with 343 points, flipping positions in the standings from the previous day with Pinq and Paddy. Singularity will give their $50,000 third prize to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).