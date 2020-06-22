G2 Valorant Invitational: Taimou heads to semifinals after Group B victory

Team Taimou advanced to the semifinals of the G2 Esports Valorant Invitational on Saturday, going 3-0 to win Group B and earn a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Team ANGE1 (2-1) and Team Ex6TenZ (1-2) booked Group B's other playoff spots, qualifying for the quarterfinals with second- and third-place finishes.

The three-day, eight-team tournament features a prize pool of 15,000 Euros (more than $16,700).

The Group A and B winners are placed in the semifinals with the second- and third-place team going into the quarterfinals. The playoffs will be played in their entirety on Sunday, and all matches are best-of-three.

On Saturday, Taimou opened with a 13-5 win on Bind and 13-10 win on Haven to beat ANGE1, then edged Ex6TenZ with wins on Bind (13-9) and Ascent (13-9) sandwiched around a 13-8 win by Ex6TenZ on Haven. Taimou completed their perfect day with a sweep of Team Izak, 13-3 on Bind and 13-10 on Haven.