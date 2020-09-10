Gamers can pre-order a gold PS5 for £8000 - yes, pounds

Cape Town - Pre-orders for an opulent 24 karat gold-plated PlayStation 5 goes live on Thursday afternoon. The question is, do you have a spare £8000 for a next-gen console? That is approximately R173 000.

This comes days after Microsoft announced the XBox S Series and gave the price for Xbox X series and S series.

The only catch at the moment (besides it being a couple of month’s worth salaries) is a sign-up system for existing PlayStation users to receive an email inviting them to pre-order. However, no such invitations have gone out as of yet.

According to a tweet from Twitter user Wario64, customers can pre-order the PlayStation 5 24K Gold Edition on Thursday.

PlayStation 5 preorders start on Sept 10th for £7999/8099* https://t.co/qtrvq6qJxe



*for the 24K Gold edition pic.twitter.com/yovks8kpu6 — Wario64 (@Wario64) September 8, 2020

The source of this particularly hard-to-get pre-order is a luxury customization brand called Truly Exquisite. They specialize in personalizing sneakers, cell phones, and gaming consoles with various precious metals and Swarovski crystals.