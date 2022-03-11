Get 1,000 games for R150 to support Ukraine

With 991 digital and tabletop games included, The Bundle for Ukraine presents a potential $6500 savings at the minimum donation of $10 or about R152 at time of writing. Of course, people are urged to pay above the minimum, which is more than warranted by both the selection of games and the cause it supports.

The bulk of the bundle is made up of games from itch.io’s diverse and deep ocean of independently developed games, but has no shortage of highly acclaimed titles to justify generous donations. Some of the included titles are time-warping shooter Superhot, narrative-driven Read Only Memories, the uniquely satisfying puzzler Baba Is You, award-winning platformer Celeste, and the genre-revitalising SkateBIRD.