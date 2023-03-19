Google to roll out Play Games on PC to more countries

Japan and some countries in Europe will soon be able to use the PC application for browsing, downloading, and playing select mobile games on a Windows desktop or laptop.

Google is bringing Play Games on PC to more regions.

In a blog post, the tech giant said: “Google Play Games on PC is expanding to more regions and including more games loved by billions of users worldwide.

"With a catalogue of top-tier games and over 10 billion monthly sessions on mobile, our users have met this product with enthusiasm for its high-quality, high-performance emulation and cross-screen gameplay.“

It will also see the arrival of new titles “Garena Free Fire”, “Ludo King”, and “MapleStory M”.