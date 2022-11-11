‘Grand Theft Auto’ publisher says footage leak will not impact GTA 6’s development

The ‘Grand Theft Auto’s publisher says a massive leak of early footage from the game’s next sequel will not impact its development. Dozens of videos showing robberies, shoot-outs, and open-world driving were posted to an online message board in September in one of the gaming industry’s biggest cybersecurity breaches.

Addressing the hack during publisher Take-Two’s second quarter earnings call, chief executive Strauss Zelnick said: “With regards to the leak, it was terribly unfortunate, and we take those sorts of incidents very seriously indeed. “There’s no evidence that any material assets were taken, which is a good thing, and certainly the leak won’t have any influence on development or anything of the sort. “But it is terribly disappointing, and it causes us to be ever more vigilant on matters relating to cybersecurity.”

Developer Rockstar had released a statement blaming a “network intrusion” for the hack, in which it said “an unauthorised third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from our systems”. It added it was “extremely disappointed” to have details of the next GTA instalment shared with fans “in this way” after almost 10 years of speculation about its contents. The footage appeared to confirm previous reports GTA 6 will be set in Vice City, a fictional version of Miami seen in previous games.

