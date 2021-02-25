'Halo Infinite' is the most anticipated game of 2021.

The first-person shooter game is what people are looking forward to getting their hands on this year in the gaming world, a new study by ManySpins.com has revealed.

The company analysed more than 395,000 gaming comments on reddit since January 1, 2021 and found that 'Halo Infinite' received nearly 10,000 mentions (9,982) whilst 'God of War: Ragnarok', a single player video game, received 8,124 mentions online and 'New Pokemon Snap' following in third place with 4,952 mentions in the last few weeks.

Also to feature were the likes of 'Mass Effect: Legendary Edition' (3,675 mentions), 'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2' (1,971 mentions) and 'Resident Evil Village', which had 1,590 mentions.

It comes after PlayStation developers revealed their most anticipated games of 2021.