'Halo Infinite' is the most anticipated game of 2021
The first-person shooter game is what people are looking forward to getting their hands on this year in the gaming world, a new study by ManySpins.com has revealed.
The company analysed more than 395,000 gaming comments on reddit since January 1, 2021 and found that 'Halo Infinite' received nearly 10,000 mentions (9,982) whilst 'God of War: Ragnarok', a single player video game, received 8,124 mentions online and 'New Pokemon Snap' following in third place with 4,952 mentions in the last few weeks.
Also to feature were the likes of 'Mass Effect: Legendary Edition' (3,675 mentions), 'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2' (1,971 mentions) and 'Resident Evil Village', which had 1,590 mentions.
It comes after PlayStation developers revealed their most anticipated games of 2021.
Cyrille Imbert, Executive Producer of 'Dotemu – Streets of Rage 4', rated 'Deathloop'.
He said: "Deathloop seems like a game that has an original concept and gameplay, very well tailored artistic direction and fast paced action. On top of that it’s made by a French studio!"
Whilst Ryan Payton, Director of 'Camouflaj – Marvel’s Iron Man VR', added of 'Elden Ring': "I don’t think people realise just how poised for greatness FromSoftware is with their next title. Since the original Demon’s Souls launched a decade ago, this prolific Japanese studio continues to hone its craft while consistently innovating along the way, and now stands as one of the most important game developers in the world. Although we all know little about Elden Ring, I have a hunch that FromSoftware is preparing something extremely special, and I can’t wait to get my hands on it."
BANG ShowBiz Gaming