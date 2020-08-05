Landlord Go now with over 1 million downloads

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Have you ever wanted to be the owner of New York City, the Sydney Opera House, the Eiffel Tower, or the Portside Tower in Cape Town? Well, now you can with Landlord GO, the new augmented reality game that lets players buy and sell real-world properties. Landlord Go is a brand new game by Reality, that leverages these digital “footprints” in a fun and exciting way, allowing players to buy, sell, and collect rent on some of the world’s most famous buildings and landmarks. Landlord GO became an instant hit in South Africa currently, it is the most downloaded app in the country as it features some of the beautiful real estates in Cape Town and players are loving it. Currently, there are about 33 761 Capatownians making deals for virtual ownership of 147 271 real properties. The game only launched a few days ago and it quickly topped the charts with over 1 million players worldwide, it’s the first real-world augmented reality game that uses real buildings, real people, and real prices to turn their cities into an action-packed strategy game. “We have decided to take the most popular board game on the planet to the next level. This game hasn't changed since 1912...and today's technology is letting us have more than 500M properties instead of just 32 to play. It's a natural technology improvement that has to be done.” Said John Woznowski, CEO of Reality Games.

The game uses a massive pool of data, including detailed information about more than half a billion real-world properties. Landlord Go connects the user to their city in an exciting and innovative new way that no other game can offer.

“Our main goal is to have a digital copy of physical buildings in the real world. Then we connect digital footprints that are left by people who use smartphones in the Real World with properties inside the game, thanks to that we have a game economy that represents real-world trends and behaviours.” Said Woznowski.

He added that players can buy buildings in the 1k radious of their physical location and because of Covid19 they implemented a special feature called ‘Property Agent’.

“You can travel with your ‘Property Agent’ on the map and search for properties of the special type. The idea is to buy for less and sell to other players for more.” Said Woznowski.

Players can start small and quickly create a vast real estate empire through savvy investing. Put properties on the market, or engage in furious bidding wars with other players, recreating the experience of competing in the thrilling real estate market right from their phone.

Landlord Go is incredibly accurate, reflecting real-world values of properties using details like distance from the city center and building amenities. It uses Reality massive proprietary dataset and merging it with NASA satellite scans showing nighttime light emissions.

Landlord GO is available on iOS and Android.