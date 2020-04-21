LPL finale: FunPlus Phoenix, Oh My God squander chances to play in semi-finals

FunPlus Phoenix lost their final match in the China's League of Legends Pro League on Monday, dropping into third place and missing out on a direct advance to the semifinals.

Top Esports (11-5) swept FunPlus Phoenix 2-0 to finish in fourth place. FunPlus Phoenix (12-4) tied with JD Gaming but lost the season tiebreaker to fall into third.

Champion Invictus Gaming and JD Gaming moved to the semifinals, with Top Esports and Fun Plus Phoenix advancing to the quarterfinals.

Team WE (8-8) posted a 2-1 win, beating Oh My God (7-9) in a winner-take-all showdown for the eighth and final playoff spot. Rogue Warriors (7-9) defeated LGD Gaming (5-11) by a 2-1 margin.

The single-elimination playoffs will be best-of-five matches. They begin Wednesday when Team WE meets eStar (11-5) in the first of two first-round matches. Edward Gaming (9-7) will play Royal Never Give Up (8-8) on Thursday.