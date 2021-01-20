Microsoft, Amazon and Google will reportedly buy ’big name’ game studios

Microsoft, Amazon and Google are in talks to buy several video game studios.

The three companies are reportedly looking to separately acquire different unidentified “big name” video game studios, according to journalist Brad Sams.

Speaking in a YouTube video, he revealed: “I’ve been hearing a lot of conversations behind closed doors about acquisitions in the industry. There’s a lot of moving things going on right now. It’s hard to say which companies are going to get snatched up and by what vendors … I can tell you there are some big industry names out there being approached by Microsoft included, but then you also have Amazon, and you also have Google…”

Sams also claimed Facebook, Sony and EA are becoming more interested in the industry as they are allegedly looking for exclusive content to offer their customers.

It comes after Microsoft recently acquired Bethesda in a bid to boost Xbox Game Pass.