Microsoft announces Halo-themed Xbox Series X console

San Francisco - Microsoft has announced that it is releasing a Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition console. The console celebrates Halo's 20th anniversary -- along with the forthcoming release of Halo Infinite. The console will launch on November 15 for $549.99 and the preorders for the new Halo Infinite Xbox Series X bundle have gone live at the Microsoft Store and Target.

This new device will be joined by additional hardware from the brand's partners at Seagate and Razer to help us celebrate 20 years of this iconic franchise in the lead up to the launch of Halo Infinite on December 8, 2021. "Halo Infinite on Xbox Series X|S boasts up to 4K and 60 frames per second, and Multiplayer Arena supports up to 120 frames per second, advanced 3D Spatial Sound, and more. And, with new features like Quick Resume, Auto HDR, and framerate boosting, the entire catalog of Halo games gets better on next gen," the company said in a statement. The console bundle will also include a custom Halo-branded controller that matches the console.