Microsoft xCloud game streaming beta coming for Android users

San Francisco - Microsoft is testing Project xCloud game streaming service for some time and the company has now announced to launch a new version of the Xbox Game Pass beta app for Android.

The game streaming feature, known previously as xCloud, will be officially available on September 15 and on September 11, the currently free-to-play xCloud beta will be discontinued and replaced by the version included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, reports The Verge.

"As we approach the launch of cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on September 15, we're entering a limited beta period to ensure a smooth transition of the cloud gaming experience to the Xbox Game Pass app on Android,'' the report quoted a Microsoft spokesperson as saying.

The Xbox Game Pass beta app, openly available for download through the Google Play store has received its latest release for a new audience in the 22 supported launch countries. That includes regions in North America, Western Europe, alongside South Korea, with further expansions to come over months ahead.

"Existing Xbox Game Pass (Beta) app users will get the opportunity to test a subset of the available titles as we ready the experience for broader availability next month. This limited beta is critical to providing the best possible experience for members at launch and should not be considered indicative of the final experience or library,'' the spokesperson added.