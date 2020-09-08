Minecraft coming to PlayStation VR as free upgrade this month

London - 'Minecraft' will get PlayStation VR support later this month. Developer Mojang will able support for Sony's own virtual reality headset within the PlayStation 4 edition of the popular game, which is published by Microsoft. There will be two different viewing modes - VR: Immersive and Living Room - which allow players to experience the world either fully immersed, or on a virtual screen. Writing on the PlayStation blog, Xbox Game Studios producer Roger Carpenter said: "PSVR support has actually been a planned PS4 feature since we got the thumbs-up from Sony to bring cross-platform play and the Bedrock version to PS4. "There was never any question of would we, just when. Despite the pandemic adjusting how we develop Minecraft, development on Minecraft for PSVR has been relatively drama-free. Dare I say it, normal, even.

"The Minecraft x PSVR experience itself is based on the Minecraft VR tech that we developed for other VR platforms a few years back.

"SkyBox Labs took that and have been working their magic to convert and optimise the existing tech for PSVR.

"And, of course, our friends at Sony have been there all along the way to guide us because they know their system better than anyone."

“Just like the main game, you use your DualShock 4 controller to move around and do all the crafting and choppy/fighty things that you need to do, but you’ll be fully immersed in your Minecraft world. I guarantee you will jump out of your skin at some point.”

Bang Showbiz