Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath to see the return of fan favourites and RoboCop debut

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has announced Mortal Kombat™ 11: Aftermath, the new expansion for the popular videogame Mortal Kombat 11. Mortal Kombat is the best-selling title in franchise history and was named Fighting Game of the Year at the 2019 D.I.C.E. Awards. The game is set for a global release on digital first beginning May 26 and expands the story campaign with an all-new, cinematic narrative. The saga continues as the new keeper of time and protector of Earthrealm, Fire God Liu Kang must enlist the help of allies and familiar foes to forge a new history. The new expansion also features the return of fan favourite Fujin, the God of Wind who serves as Earthrealm’s protector alongside his brother Raiden, and Sheeva, the four-armed, half-human and half-dragon queen of the ancient Shokan race.

Iconic cybernetic police officer RoboCop will make his first appearance in the franchise.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath features the voice and likeness of actor Peter Weller, who portrayed the popular character in both the original “RoboCop” (1987) film and “RoboCop 2” (1990) sequel.



Players will have access to new Stages, including the return of the Klassic Dead Pool and Soul Chamber arenas, accompanied by Stage Fatalities, the finishing moves that use the environment to destroy opponents, and the popular Friendships feature will be brought back from the ‘90s.

This feature allows players to take down their enemies in an unusual twist - with a hint of kindness.

These features will be available as a free content update in conjunction with the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath release.



“Our fans have really enjoyed the story campaign in Mortal Kombat, and we’re happy to continue the narrative and add new characters to the roster with Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath,” said Ed Boon, Creative Director, NetherRealm Studios. “In addition, Friendships and Stage Fatalities are being added as part of the free content update for all Mortal Kombat 11 players. Both are fan-favourite features that we’re excited to finally bring back to the franchise.”

Pre-orders will receive the Eternal Klash Skin Pack at launch, featuring three new character skin variants – “Unbound Rage” Scorpion inspired by Mortal Kombat (2011), “Son of Arctika” Sub-Zero inspired by Mortal Kombat: Deception and “Kori Power” Frost, a Klassic version of the Lin Kuei warrior.

The Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath expansion will be available on PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, PlayStation®4 Pro computer entertainment system, the Xbox One family of devices including Xbox One X, Nintendo Switch™ system, PC and Stadia.

However, Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath + Kombat Pack Bundle and Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection are not available for pre-order on Stadia.

IOL TECH