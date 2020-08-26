Multi-million industry: This is how much esports players get in overall earnings

As Covid-19 lockdown keeps millions at home and online, esports remains the world's fastest-growing sport. Esports popularity continues to grow and stands at more than 495 million viewers and $1.1bn revenue in 2020. The rise of the global eSports industry has been followed by the growth of tournament prize pools. This brings millions of dollars of profit for the most successful professional gamers in the world. According to data gathered by GoldenCasinoNews.com, the top five eSports players hit $30.2 million (about R506 million) in overall earnings as of August. With a $6.91 million profit (about R116 million) throughout his recorded eSports gaming career, Johan Sundstein, also known by his gamer name of N0tail, ranked as the leading eSports player in the world.

The 26-year old Danish Dota 2 player N0tail won nearly 80% of his total prize money in 2018 and 2019, revealed the EsportsEarnings data.

With over $6.4 million (R107 million) in overall earnings, Jesse "JerAx" Vainikka is the second highest-paid esports player globally.

The Esports Earnings data revealed that Anathan "ana" Pham, an eSports player from Australia, is the third most-successful gamer in the world with $6 million (R100 million) profit so far.

A 28-year old Sébastien "Ceb" Debs, and a Finish professional gamer Topias "Topson" Taavitsainen, follow with $5.5 million (R92 million), and $5.4 million (R90 million) in overall earnings, respectively.

The Esports Earnings data also showed that Team Liquid is the leading professional esports organization globally, with $35.1 million (nearly R590 million) in overall earnings as of August.

Team Liquid players won almost 65% of that prize money by playing Dota 2 tournaments. Professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive competitions ranked as the second-largest profit source, with a 13% share in overall earnings.

With a total of $33.6 million in prize money, OG ranked as the second most-successful eSports team globally.

IOL TECH