Netflix to launch game sequel for console, PC

Johannesburg – On-demand video streaming service Netflix has announced that the sequel to its supernatural graphic adventure game, “Oxenfree“, will make its way to its streaming platform, PC and popular consoles. “Oxenfree II: Lost Signals“ was developed by Night School, owned by Netflix Game Studio and is set to launch on July 12 to Netflix subscribers, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles, as well as on PC and Mac through online gaming platform, Steam.

The game is set five years after the events of the first instalment of the game, which was praised for its compelling storytelling, relatable characters and art style. The “Oxenfree II: Lost Signals“ is expected to build on this reputation through a narrative-driven adventure featuring a new set of characters and a unique story. Sean Krankel, co-founder and studio director at Night School, said that developers wanted to immerse players in a brand new story with higher stakes. “This game has been a labour of love, and we can’t wait for players to embody Riley, shaping her through life-altering choices and overcoming supernatural challenges that threaten to destroy her future,” Krankel said.

“Oxenfree II: Lost Signals“ is expected to follow the story of an environmental researcher who returns to her hometown to investigate unnatural radio signals causing disturbances in electronic equipment, which lead to the discovery of ghosts along the game’s journey. Netflix Game Studio’s ‘Oxenfree II: Lost Signals’ will be launched to Netflix, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, PC and Mac through online gaming platform, Steam. PHOTO: Supplied The gaming title is currently available on pre-order from the Nintendo eShop and PlayStation Store while being available for free for Netflix subscribers on mobile. The launch of Netflix’s latest game is in line with the company’s strategy to become a global video gaming leader. In 2021, Netflix hired Mike Verdu, a former executive of Electronic Arts, one of the world’s leading video game production companies.

The streaming service officially launched its mobile gaming offering in November 2021 for Android users with free-to-play access for all subscribers through the same Netflix app. By the end of last year, Netflix featured more than 35 games available on its platform, with more than 55 games in development. The company’s gaming platform garnered 1.7 million users since its launch, just 1% of Netflix’s subscriber base.