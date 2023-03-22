Netflix will release 40 new games this year

The streaming service has announced plans to increase its gaming expansion with 40 titles coming this year, while it’s also working with partners on another 30, and a further 16 new games are in production at its own in-house studio.

In a press release, Netflix said: “Our goal is to develop a broad portfolio of games – in different genres and formats – because we believe everyone can find joy in games if they discover the one (or many!) that is right for them.

“This year we’re going to continue building our portfolio – and that means new games every month.

“Members will discover indie darlings, award-winning hits, role-playing game, narrative adventures, puzzle games and everything in between, and we’re working with the world’s leading studios to bring you these games.”