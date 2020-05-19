Phillies' Harper teams up with Loaded for Fortnite streaming

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has been streaming himself playing Fortnite on Twitch as a means to deal with the world during the coronavirus pandemic.

Well, Harper's love of the game will be taken to a whole new level as gaming management company Loaded reportedly has struck a deal with Boras Corp. The deal will "build out ... Harper's game presence" through additional platforms, streaming techniques, sponsorships and collaborations, per Adam Stern of Sports Business Daily and The Esports Observer.

Harper, whose agent is Scott Boras, has accumulated 14,000 followers on Twitch since he first began streaming on May 1, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

"Baseball will always be my No. 1 priority," Harper said in a release Tuesday, "but gaming gives me a fun competitive outlet to uniquely connect with friends, peers and fans. This partnership will help further fuel my passion for gaming, allowing for opportunities to grow my community and streaming presence."

Loaded CEO Brandon Freytag credits Harper for broadening his audience.