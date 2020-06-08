PS5 event: Everything we know so far

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The PlayStation 5 games reveal, which was scheduled for Thursday 4 June, has been delayed due to the George Floyd protests taking place in America. The event was expected to have been an exciting hour-long showcase of all the titles heading to Sony’s next-gen console. A new date will be announced in due course. In a statement on Twitter, Sony said now is not the time for celebration. “We have decided to postpone the PlayStation 5 event scheduled for 4 June. While we understand gamers worldwide are excited to see PS5 games, we do not feel that right now is a time for celebration. For now, we want to stand back and allow more important voices to be heard”. However, a rumour has spawned reports that say the Playstation 5 event will now take place on June 12. A Twitter user named Verdict4489 tweeted out the following.

Wonder if this is the new PS5 event date. Someone just showed me this pic.twitter.com/tGt6YMbKnn — ☣️🎮VΞRDICT4489🎮☣️ (@Verdict4489) June 2, 2020

Here is everything we know so far:

PS5 promises to be “100 times faster” than the current PS4. “In order to further enhance the sense of immersion in games, we expect to improve not just the resolution, but the speed of games”.

The team explained that they plan to “realise game data processing speeds” through a custom-designed high-speed SSD.

“Games for the PS5 that deliver this new gaming experience are being made by both 1st and 3rd party developers and we plan to introduce a compelling line up of titles soon”.

Sony Entertainment will reportedly cut back on the number of consoles by approximately 1.5 million units.

Sony’s PlayStation 4 (PS4) sold approximately 7.5 million units in its first two quarters alone, but the company now intends to cut that figure down to “5 or 6 million” due to “infection fears”.

A recent report published by Independent confirms that Sony has been “trying to keep the cost of the new console down” to compete with XBox Series X, however, the cost of the components will drive up the price.

The PS5 will come with a variety top-of-the-range hardware, including the SSD game storage.

The report suggest that the material only costs about $450 (R7500).

The current reported total building cost of the #PS5 is around $450 USD. Selling at a loss initially would be more feasible for Sony than in 2013 for the PS4 launch.

There’s a rumour doing the rounds that Sony will be releasing the PS5 Pro alongside the PlayStation 5 model. If the source is to be believed, the PS5 Pro will be an alternate PS5 model.

IOL TECH