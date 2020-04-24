Riot Games cancels League of Legends 2020 Mid-Season Invitational

League of Legends' 2020 Mid-Season Invitational has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.





"Based on the modeling of our external risk advisors ... it appears highly unlikely that either the global spread/impact of COVID-19 or the restrictive travel and public gathering policies responding to the crisis will abate significantly by the time of MSI's current planned dates (July 3-19)," said John Needham, the global head of esports for Riot Games.



