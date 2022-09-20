Rockstar Games confirms the Grand Theft Auto leak is real

The games developer blamed the violation of the sixth instalment of the iconic video game on a hacker “illegally” accessing its network.

In a statement published on its Twitter profile, it said it had "recently suffered a network intrusion in which an unauthorised third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from our systems, including early development footage for the next Grand Theft Auto“.

A Message from Rockstar Games pic.twitter.com/T4Wztu8RW8 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) September 19, 2022

It added: “We are extremely disappointed to have any details of our next game shared with you all in this way. Our work on the next Grand Theft Auto game will continue as planned.