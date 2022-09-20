Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, September 20, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Rockstar Games confirms the Grand Theft Auto leak is real

Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy by Take-Two Interactive Software Inc is seen for sale in a store in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., February 7, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy by Take-Two Interactive Software Inc is seen for sale in a store in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., February 7, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

Published 3h ago

Share

Rockstar Games has confirmed the ‘Grand Theft Auto’ leak is real.

Story continues below Advertisement

The games developer blamed the violation of the sixth instalment of the iconic video game on a hacker “illegally” accessing its network.

In a statement published on its Twitter profile, it said it had "recently suffered a network intrusion in which an unauthorised third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from our systems, including early development footage for the next Grand Theft Auto“.

It added: “We are extremely disappointed to have any details of our next game shared with you all in this way. Our work on the next Grand Theft Auto game will continue as planned.

More on this

“We remain as committed as ever to delivering an experience to you, our players, that truly exceeds your expectations."

Rockstar vowed to "properly introduce you to this next game when it is ready” teasing there is more to come when it is finally launched.

The leak was posted on the GTAForums by a user, who posted under the name, teapotuberhacker, writing, "It’s possible i could leak more data soon, GTA 5 and 6 source code and assets, GTA 6 testing build."

Story continues below Advertisement

The validity of the leak was confirmed by Bloomberg that later confirmed its authenticity, reporting the game was "early and unfinished".

In February, the games developer said it is in "active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series”, after its last drop, ‘GTA V’ came out nearly ten years ago in September 2013.

BANG ShowBiz Tech

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

video gamegameTechnologyGamingHackingTech

Share

Recent stories by:

Bang Showbiz