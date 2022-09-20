Rockstar Games confirms the Grand Theft Auto leak is real

Rockstar Games has confirmed the ‘Grand Theft Auto’ leak is real.
The games developer blamed the violation of the sixth instalment of the iconic video game on a hacker “illegally” accessing its network.
In a statement published on its Twitter profile, it said it had "recently suffered a network intrusion in which an unauthorised third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from our systems, including early development footage for the next Grand Theft Auto“.
A Message from Rockstar Games pic.twitter.com/T4Wztu8RW8— Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) September 19, 2022
It added: “We are extremely disappointed to have any details of our next game shared with you all in this way. Our work on the next Grand Theft Auto game will continue as planned.
“We remain as committed as ever to delivering an experience to you, our players, that truly exceeds your expectations."
Rockstar vowed to "properly introduce you to this next game when it is ready” teasing there is more to come when it is finally launched.
The leak was posted on the GTAForums by a user, who posted under the name, teapotuberhacker, writing, "It’s possible i could leak more data soon, GTA 5 and 6 source code and assets, GTA 6 testing build."
The validity of the leak was confirmed by Bloomberg that later confirmed its authenticity, reporting the game was "early and unfinished".
In February, the games developer said it is in "active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series”, after its last drop, ‘GTA V’ came out nearly ten years ago in September 2013.
BANG ShowBiz Tech