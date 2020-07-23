SA developer creates new Travis Scott game
Cape Town - Gamers can now vie to be the ’Highest In The Room’ as a new Travis Scott game is a available to play after being developed right here in South Africa.
Travis Scott is no stranger to the gaming community as he premiered his latest song, “THE SCOTTS,” featuring Kid Cudi on the online video game phenomenon, Fortnite, earlier this year.
Scott used the game to create the psychedelic event inspired by Cactus Jack's creations.
The one-of-a-kind musical journey was imagined as an in-game “tour”. The new track formed part of his Astronomical in-game experience. According to Epic, a staggering 12.3 million players participated in the April 23 concert and 27.7 million experienced it 45.8 million times across the five events.
The new “Highest In The Room” allows users to compete on various levels and prove if they have what it takes to be the “Highest In The Room”.
The game was developed in South Africa as a way to share the love and give back to the Travis Scott fans. The added bonus is that it is a fun and easy way to listen to your favourite Travis Scott song and battle it out to be “The Highest In The Room”.
So get your (highest) game on as it is exclusively available to play now. Follow this link, opt to pre-save Travis Scott’s new album to Spotify or add to Apple Music, and the game will then automatically launch.
@GoliathGamingZA @SonyMusicAfrica this was a pretty cool game, had some fun with it! S/O to you guys! #HighestInTheRoom 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ElffHGwNla— 𝖌𝖔𝖇𝖇𝖑𝖆 (@TheGobbla) July 23, 2020
To share the new Travis Scott album love, a new game titled "Highest In The Room” (developed in 🇿🇦!) is available where you compete on various levels and prove if you have what it takes to be the Highest In The Room - all while streaming a sick Travis Scott track 😈 #GGgiveaway pic.twitter.com/v5H34V55WP— Goliath Gaming (@GoliathGamingZA) July 23, 2020
IOL TECH