SA developer creates new Travis Scott game

Cape Town - Gamers can now vie to be the ’Highest In The Room’ as a new Travis Scott game is a available to play after being developed right here in South Africa.

Travis Scott is no stranger to the gaming community as he premiered his latest song, “THE SCOTTS,” featuring Kid Cudi on the online video game phenomenon, Fortnite, earlier this year.

Scott used the game to create the psychedelic event inspired by Cactus Jack's creations.

The one-of-a-kind musical journey was imagined as an in-game “tour”. The new track formed part of his Astronomical in-game experience. According to Epic, a staggering 12.3 million players participated in the April 23 concert and 27.7 million experienced it 45.8 million times across the five events.

The new “Highest In The Room” allows users to compete on various levels and prove if they have what it takes to be the “Highest In The Room”.