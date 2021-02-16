Silent Hill creator reveals new horror game

’Silent Hill' creator Keiichiro Toyama has teased plans for his upcoming horror game. The video games icon - who has also worked on the likes of 'Siren' and 'Gravity Rush' over the years - left SCE Japan Studio towards the end of 2020, and set up Bokeh Game Studio. Now, he has unveiled some unnerving concept art for the team's first project, which sees Toyama returning to his horror roots. In a promotional video, he said: "Regarding our first game, I have multiple directions for my works. The one I took is quite dark, far from my more recent titles... "It’s like I’m coming back to my roots, for example towards horror.

"However, rather than something deeply rooted in horror, I want to keep an entertainment note.

"While keeping elements from horror, I want the player to feel exhilarated when playing the game."

Toyama has taken influence from the 'death game' sub-genre, and he has admitted he's a big fan.

He added: "These works tend to add entertainment to somewhat brutal worlds. You have these regular people driven into irrational situations.

"They're on the edge emotionally, while dealing with action or drama. This influenced me and I think it will show in my next game."

The still-unnamed project is an intriguing one for fans, and the designer has clearly given it a lot of thought.

He explained: "The view I have of horror is the everyday life being shaken.

"Rather than showing scary things, it should question our position, make us challenge the fact that we're living peacefully... I would like that to be the theme of my next game."

BANG ShowBiz Gaming