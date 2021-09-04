Sony announces PlayStation Showcase

The event will take place at 1PM PDT/ 9PM BST / 10PM CEST on YouTube and Twitch and will run for around 40 minutes in what is teased as a “sneak peek at the future of PS5”.

In an announcement on the PlayStation Blog, Sid Shuman, senior director, SIE Content Communications shared: “You’ve been awfully patient, and we thank you for that. And now we’re looking forward to showing you what we’ve been working on.

“Tune in next Thursday, September 9 at 1pm Pacific Time / 9pm BST / 10pm CEST for a look into the future of PS5.

“The Showcase will weigh in at around 40 minutes and include updates from PlayStation Studios and some of the industry’s most imaginative developers, for games releasing this holiday and beyond.