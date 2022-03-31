Sony rules out first-party titles on PS Plus

The CEO has insisted Sony has no plans to change the "good virtuous cycle" it has with major studios, as he doesn't believe putting PlayStation Studios games on the service would be successful.

Speaking to GamesIndustry.Biz, Ryan explained: “We feel like we are in a good virtuous cycle with the studios, where investment delivers success, which enables yet more investment, which delivers yet more success. We like that cycle and we think our gamers like that cycle.

"Putting our own games into this service, or any of our services, upon their release…as you well know, this is not a road that we’ve gone down in the past. And it’s not a road that we’re going to go down with this new service.

"We feel if we were to do that with the games that we make at PlayStation Studios, that virtuous cycle will be broken.