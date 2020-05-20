Sony unveils limited edition The Last of Us PS4 Pro

Sony has announced the Limited Edition The Last of Us Part II PlayStation 4 Pro bundle, which will launch alongside the game on 19 June 2020.

This special bundle features a fully customised PS4 Pro console engraved with Ellie’s tattoo design, a Limited Edition DualShock 4 Wireless Controller, a physical copy of The Last of Us Part II game, as well as a code to redeem exciting digital content such as The Last of Us Part II PS4 dynamic theme, avatars, and more. This limited edition bundle will be available for R8 499.99.

The Limited Edition DualShock 4 Wireless Controller also will be available as a standalone for R1 299.99. This wireless controller features Ellie’s iconic fern tattoo engraved on the lower right hand side and The Last of Us Part II logo on the touchpad.

"When we first revealed The Last of Us Part II, we had no idea how quickly fans would embrace Ellie’s tattoo. Within a day, we started seeing real-life versions showing up on social media and fans have been sharing photos of their new tattoos with us week after week ever since," said John Sweeney, Art Director at Naughty Dog.

"When the opportunity arose to create a custom PS4 Pro for The Last of Us Part II, I worked with our graphic designer at the time, Angel Garcia, and we considered a few different ideas, but we kept coming back to Ellie’s tattoo. By that point, it had become a symbol of the game and for the community--much like the Firefly logo in the first game. It was the clear choice, but we wondered: what if it could be engraved? The result is something we feel is really special--a design that honours the passion of our incredible fans and that we ourselves would be proud to own."