The Last of Us Part 2: A walkthrough of Naughty Dog's latest game

It has finally arrived. After 7 years Naughty Dog (Uncharted, Crash Bandicoot, Jak and Daxter) has released The Last of Us Part 2, and I am actually blown away.

Going in to this, there was much controversy over the story arc choices. Spoilers were leaked just before the games official release by a disgruntled employee of the company.

For newcomers, and without leaving any spoilers, The Last of Us is a story of a world that has been taken over by a pandemic, in which infected turn to aggressive zombie like versions of their former selves.

Here is an extract from “The Last Of Us Wiki”:

"The Infected are the result of a sudden outbreak of a mutant Cordyceps fungus that now affects human beings as opposed to merely insects. The fungus reportedly originated in South American crops. The fungus infects the human brain, growing mycelium inside the brain tissue and killing the brain's cells. This erases their memories and drives them insane, modifying their instincts to seek no goal other than spreading the spores to others. Eventually the fungus kills its host, and will then grow out of the host's body to spread spores.