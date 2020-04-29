TikTok and esports unite as Collegiate StarLeague announces $60K event

Collegiate StarLeague, which organizes esports events for college students, and short-form video platform TikTok are teaming to produce a multi-title, $60 000 tournament.

The TikTok Cup will run May 9-21, with two tournaments to be held in each of four titles: Fortnite, League of Legends, Rocket League and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

The first prize in each LoL and CS:GO event will be $5,000. The winners of the Rocket League events will each get $3,000, and Fortnite event champions will each receive $2,000.

The events also will offer cash and gear prizes for the "funniest, most creative or heartwarming" videos posted on TikTok with #TikTokCupContest.

All events will be team-based, and each team member must be currently enrolled at a U.S. college or university.