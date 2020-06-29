TSM victorious in Valorant Showdown after huge win over T1

Top-seeded Team SoloMid completed an undefeated run through the T1 x Nerd Street Gamers Valorant Showdown, rolling to a 3-0 sweep in the grand final against T1.

In a rematch of the upper bracket final earlier Sunday, TSM flashed its dominance with a 12-4 victory on Haven and a 13-9 victory on Ascent. By rule, they opened with a one-map advantage after emerging from the winners' bracket.

Sixteen teams -- 11 invitees and five qualifiers -- began the $50,000 event, and eight were eliminated during a group-play round robin on Friday. The double-elimination playoffs began Saturday with winners-bracket matches best-of-three and losers-bracket matches best-of-one.

TSM will received $25,000 for the grand final victory, while T1 earned $15,000. Immortals finished in third place and FaZe Clan finished fourth with each team earning $5,000.

TSM earned its spot in the grand final with a 2-1 victory in the upper bracket final that came after T1 grabbed a 1-0 lead with a 13-7 victory on Ascent. TSM's comeback started with a 13-5 victory on Haven and they clinched the upper bracket final with a 13-9 victory on Split.