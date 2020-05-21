Valorant release date set for June 2, says Riot

Popular first-person shooter game Valorant will arrive sooner than expected, as it will launch for free on June 2 in most regions across the world, Riot Games announced Thursday.

The public release had been scheduled broadly for the summer of 2020. The game's arrival is now less than two weeks away.

"Our goal has always been to bring Valorant to as much of the world as soon as possible, so we're hyped to be able to do so on June 2," Valorant executive producer Anna Donlon said. "The team looks forward to starting our decades-long commitment to servicing the global Valorant community. This is just the beginning of our journey together."

The closed beta, which opened April 7, will close May 28, a week from Thursday's announcement. According to Donlon, the game has averaged nearly 3 million players daily during the closed beta.

Additional servers will be added in major locations such as Atlanta, Dallas, London, Madrid and Warsaw, with other improvements planned in South America and Eastern Europe.