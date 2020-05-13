VS Gaming says League of Legends and Dota 2 Leagues now open

Johannesburg - The wait is over for gaming enthusiasts and it is time to get their games on as VS Gaming opens registration for Telkom VS Gaming online league. VS Gaming is South Africa’s largest independent gaming brand and leading platform for online gaming in Africa. The final registration period for the Counter-Strike Global Offensive, League of Legends and Dota 2 leagues opened on the 11th of May 2020 and will close on the 24th of May 2020. Telkom VS Gaming online league is known to provide a fun, fair and rewarding esports environment for seasoned professionals as well as new players. Executive Content & VS Gaming at Telkom, Wanda Mkhize urged game fanatics to go and sign up for VS Gaming League of Legends and Dota 2 Leagues.

“Telkom VS Gaming is once again calling on gaming enthusiasts to take advantage of the Counter-Strike Global Offensive, League of Legends and Dota 2 leagues that are now open for teams of 5 players to register,” she said in a statement.

Esports has shown tremendous growth in South Africa as the Telkom VS Gaming League moves into its third stage of online esports action with over 200 active esport clubs currently competing across three game titles.



The highest ranked teams in the Telkom VS Gaming League are represented in the Premier Division while the newer and less experienced teams that join the league are placed into the Third Division. As teams achieve better results, they are promoted into higher ranked divisions and will face off against opponents of similar skill.

IOL TECH