Friday, November 18, 2022

Independent Online
Watch Notorious B.I.G. ‘live’! Well sort of as Meta announces Virtual Reality concert

FILE – The Notorious B.I.G. will be celebrated with a special VR show on Meta’s Horizon Worlds VR platform and Facebook on December 16. (Photo by Angela Weiss/AFP)

Published 48m ago

Meta has announced a VR Notorious B.I.G. concert.

The late hip hop icon’s estate has teamed up with the tech giant on ‘Sky’s the Limit’, which will be shown on Meta’s Horizon Worlds VR platform and Facebook on December 16.

Biggie was killed in a drive-by shooting in March 1997, aged 24.

The “Hypnotise” rapper’s avatar will perform and take viewers on a “narrative journey” of the Brooklyn star’s life.

Music journalist Touré will voice Biggie.

On what would have been Biggie’s 50th birthday on May 21, the Empire State Building changed its lights’ colour to red and white, with a crown spinning on its mast to honour the iconic star.

A special memorial ceremony was also held at the New York landmark and attended by a host of friends and collaborators – including Lil Kim, Lil’ Cease and Voletta Wallace, the rapper’s mother.

In Brooklyn, the Barclays Centre paid homage to Biggie’s life by featuring a video montage of his records on the display above the arena’s entrance.

What’s more, New York City’s public transportation agency put out a special edition MetroCard on May 21 that featured the “Juicy” hitmaker.

Biggie – whose real name was Christopher Wallace – rose to stardom alongside Sean “Diddy” Combs in the early 1990s.

And Diddy admitted that “the money, the fame (and) the success” lost all meaning for him following the death of his good friend.

He shared: “It made me appreciate life, and it made me want to… do things for the greater good.”

BANG ShowBiz Gaming

