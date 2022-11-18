Watch Notorious B.I.G. ‘live’! Well sort of as Meta announces Virtual Reality concert

The late hip hop icon’s estate has teamed up with the tech giant on ‘Sky’s the Limit’, which will be shown on Meta’s Horizon Worlds VR platform and Facebook on December 16.

The “Hypnotise” rapper’s avatar will perform and take viewers on a “narrative journey” of the Brooklyn star’s life.

On what would have been Biggie’s 50th birthday on May 21, the Empire State Building changed its lights’ colour to red and white, with a crown spinning on its mast to honour the iconic star.

A special memorial ceremony was also held at the New York landmark and attended by a host of friends and collaborators – including Lil Kim, Lil’ Cease and Voletta Wallace, the rapper’s mother.

In Brooklyn, the Barclays Centre paid homage to Biggie’s life by featuring a video montage of his records on the display above the arena’s entrance.