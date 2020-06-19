Why Left 4 Dead 2 is still worth playing in 2020

Do you ever pick up one of your old games and wonder “Is this still being played online?” I did, the other day, with some surprising results.

With online gaming, it is really difficult for companies to keep up with constantly supporting a game. Valve software, who are the guys responsible for DOTA 2, Half-life, Counter-strike developed Left 4 Dead 2 , and with such a heavy hitting line up of games, it’s no surprise that this game is still getting some attention. A prime example of quality over quantity.

Left 4 Dead 2, a survival horror multiplayer shooter from 2009 is actually still being supported, and at times updated! It isn’t very often when games get such dedicated support. I can only attribute it to a company that has a real love for their game, as well as their fan base. Graphically it has not aged badly, but the real star of the show here is the gunplay.

For those of you that don’t know, Left 4 Dead 2, is an asymmetrical action survival horror shooter, that pits 4 survivors against hordes of zombies. Survivors have to get from point A to B while performing a multitude of tasks to ensure survival. If guns and gore is your thing, get a bunch of mates together and go online.

If you prefer your graphics over gameplay, perhaps you may want to give this one a pass. However, if you want to team up with the peeps for a merry old time, Left 4 Dead 2 may be the revival you need.