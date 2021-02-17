Xbox has plans to expand gaming accessibility

Xbox has unveiled plans to expand its gaming accessibility initiatives. Microsoft's gaming division is looking to build out the Xbox Accessibility Guidelines (XAGs) as well as launching a "platform-provided" programme to get feedback from gamers with disabilities to help improve things further. In a blog post, Brannon Zahand - Senior Program Manager, Gaming Accessibility - wrote: "The Xbox Gaming Accessibility Team is incredibly grateful to all of the game developers and Gaming & Disability Community members, advocates, and experts who have provided feedback to us over the last year. "But our work isn’t done yet. We are continuing to take feedback from developers as well as the Gaming & Disability Community. "It’s important for us to ensure we are constantly improving and raising the bar for inclusive gaming. This is just a single point in that journey."

The XAGs - first launched in January last year - have been improved to make them easier to understand and implement for developers.

The improvements range from adjusting the language to make it clearer, to adding "scoping questions" to help developers identify elements to focus on.

Xbox is also expanding its collaboration with the Gaming & Disability Community to make sure voices are heard and all limitations are respected.

The partnership means games will be tested against the XAGs by members of the community, and they will be able to request and suggest more ways to improve accessibility.

BANG ShowBiz Gaming