Xbox players will soon be able to access online multiplayer at no charge

Microsoft has dropped the need for an Xbox Live Gold subscription to access free-to-play multiplayer games.

The company has made a big change to its service and made more than 50 titles available to players after they were previously held behind the paywall.

In a blog post, the Xbox Live Gold Team revealed: "As part of listening to your feedback, this change will take place starting today, and all Xbox players will be able to access online multiplayer at no charge for a library of over 50 free-to-play games that support online multiplayer."

Some notable games on the list announced this week include, 'Fortnite', 'Apex Legends', 'Call of Duty: Warzone' and 'Destiny 2'.

This new policy is closer to PlayStation's own system, which already has free-to-play titles as truly free.

Meanwhile, Microsoft recently revealed Xbox Live has been rebranded as the Xbox network.

The company has addressed the decision to rename its main online multiplayer and digital media delivery service, which is meant to help separate it from Xbox Live Gold.

In an initial statement, the gaming giant said: "'Xbox network’ refers to the underlying Xbox online service, which was updated in the Microsoft Services Agreement.

"The update from ‘Xbox Live’ to ‘Xbox network’ is intended to distinguish the underlying service from Xbox Live Gold memberships.”

