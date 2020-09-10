Xbox Series S cost could be a real winner for gamers and advantage against main rival - industry expert

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

London - Adam Campbell thinks the Xbox Series S represents "great value". The Xbox Series S represents "great value", according one industry expert. Microsoft recently announced details of the console, which is designed to be a more affordable option for 1440p gaming, and its already been hailed by Adam Campbell, the founder of POC in Play, an organisation that promotes people of colour working in the gaming industry. Speaking to the BBC, Adam explained: "The Xbox Series S in my view, represents a great value compromise in a world of ever-increasing costs for cutting-edge technology. "It could be a real winner for the average gamer and an advantage against Xbox's main rival."

Earlier this year, meanwhile, Microsoft announced it wants to go beyond consoles to expand its gaming audience.

Xbox chief Phil Spencer opened up about the xCloud streaming strategy and how it can help tap into potential customers beyond those willing or able to buy a console.

He said: "We need to be on all the places where people might want to go play.

"And our xCloud strategy allows us to do that, where any place, any device that people might be able to play an Xbox game, we want to be able to deliver that.

"Consoles are, what, a 200-million unit market? It has its geographies where it is, but there are a lot of geographies where consoles are never going to be a dominant form of people playing.

"And through technologies like cloud and xCloud, we're going to be able to take these games and deliver them to new players."

Bang Showbiz