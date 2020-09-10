Xbox Series X: Release date, price and opening of pre-orders

London - The Xbox Series X will launch on November 10 and cost £449 in the UK. Microsoft has confirmed the all important details for its highly anticipated next generation console, while pre-orders will go live on September 22. The more powerful console will release alongside the cheaper Xbox Series X, which will cost AMOUNT and still supports all the same games. However, the smaller system is digital only, and doesn't support native 4K resolution, while its GPU is only capable of TFLOPs instead of 12 TFLOPs on the bigger hardware. However, the CPU is similar and the console - which also supports ray tracing - will still be able to load games in a fraction of the time seen on previous Xbox One systems.

Meanwhile, gamers will be able to buy either console through monthly payments as part of the Xbox All Access programme.

For Xbox Series X fans, you can get the console itself and 24 months of Xbox Games Pass Ultimate for £28.99 a month spread over two years.

Xbox Series X gamers can also take advantage of a similar offer, with the same deal for £20.99 a month over the same time frame.

In the UK, the Xbox All Access deal - which comes with an EA Play membership - is available exclusively from GAME and Smyths Toys.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer admitted the announcements this week came sooner than expected because of leaks, but he's "really proud" of the way his team has coped with the change of plan.

He tweeted: "I know it's been a wait for price, date, pre-order date. Thanks to the community for their support and encouragement :-)

"Great to see the reactions, really proud of how the team handled the unscripted announce (was supposed to be next week but oh well...). Can't wait for launch. (sic)"

Bang Showbiz