Technology
Picture: AP Photo Marcio Jose Sanchez
Picture: AP Photo Marcio Jose Sanchez

Google delays office return for staff until January as Covid-19 worries linger

By Reuters Time of article published 2h ago

Share this article:

Alphabet Inc owned Google is extending its voluntary return-to-office policy through to January next year, chief executive Sundar Pichai said yesterday, citing uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic in many parts of the world.

The rapid spread of the highly contagious Delta Covid-19 variant is also making companies reconsider their mask mandates and vaccine policies.

"Beyond January 10, we will enable countries and locations to make determinations on when to end voluntary work-from-home based on local conditions," Pichai said in an email to employees.

In the last few weeks, companies including Amazon.com Inc and Lyft delayed their return-to-office time lines to 2022 for US workers due to the pandemic.

Google had earlier delayed its return-to-office policy from September to October. It was one of the first companies to ask its employees to work from home due to the health crisis.

MORE ON THIS

REUTERS

GoogleCovid-19

Share this article: