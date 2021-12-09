Google rolls out an update to Gmail’s ‘Undo Send’ feature for web and iOS users

GOOGLE is rolling out an update to Gmail’s “Undo Send” feature for web and iOS users. The new update will allow users to recall emails using different time frames. Before Google updated the “Undo Send” feature users only had a standard 5-second window frame to recall emails that were sent by mistake. However, users now have an increased time duration, from 5 seconds to 10, 20, or even 30 seconds.

“We’re rewriting the 5-second rule. Now un-send any email within 5, 10, 20 or 30 seconds with the ‘Undo Send’ feature on Gmail,” the company said via a Facebook post. Now, with this 30 seconds window frame, you can easily say goodbye to those weirdly mistaken emails sent to/by your colleagues. The “Undo Send” feature was first introduced on the web platform back in 2015, but before it was introduced to the public, it was tested in Gmail Labs for a long time.

Here's how you can recall an email with the “Undo Send” feature via the web/computer You'll first need to log in to your Gmail account, then open your settings panel. Once there click on the “select all settings” which will be at the top of the page.

Scroll down till you see the “Undo Send” option, select the “Send cancellation period” of your choice which will have 5 to 30 seconds. Then scroll all the way down to save the changes. And for iOS Gmail users you'll need to open your Gmail account and go to settings, and then next to “Undo Send” tap to change the cancellation period.