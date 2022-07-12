Here's how to get verified on Twitter after Elon Musk abandons deal

Johannesburg - Among significant changes coming to Twitter after Elon Musk's buyout was the possibility to pay a subscription accompanied by a blue verification tick - now that the deal has collapsed, can you still get verified? The short answer is yes, but there are a few things to remember.

Prior to his offer to purchase Twitter, Musk touted the idea of Twitter Blue, a premium subscription-based version of the social network, which comes with a neat blue tick next to a user's handle. However, paying for a verification badge may no longer be on the cards after Musk abandoned the deal on Friday. Twitter describes the blue verified badge as a means to inform people and other users that an account of public interest is authentic.

Across all other social networks, the blue tick was initially reserved for celebrities, brands, athletes, and profiles, reasonably well-known to the general public. The sought-after verification badge, especially among social media influencers, is associated with social media clout or is seen across other platforms from Meta, such as Facebook and Instagram, and other platforms, like short-form video app TikTok. For many years, Twitter, unlike other social media platforms, offered users the ability to apply for a verification badge.

However, the guidelines for qualifying accounts are very stringent and, in many cases, may require more than a single application for successful verification. Which accounts are legible for verification on Twitter? Twitter says to be verified; your account must "be notable and active" with the six types of accounts legible for verification, including:

– Government – Companies, brands, and non-profit organisations – News organisations and journalists

– Entertainment – Sports and eSports – Activists, organisers, and other influential individuals

How to apply for verification for your account: On desktop or PC, open Twitter and navigate to "Settings and privacy". Click on your account and access account information. After entering your password, go to Request Verification and complete the application.

For smartphone users, tap on "Settings and Privacy", access your account, and tap "Verification request". When applying for verification on Twitter, companies and brands are required to provide an official website link that they own. Meanwhile, individuals will be required to ID verification in the form of a photo of a valid official government-issued identification document, like an ID, smartcard ID, or driver's license. One of the most controversial social network acquisition attempts ended on Friday after Musk announced that he no longer wants to buy Twitter after advocacy groups launched a campaign to stop the transaction. Musk initially offered to purchase Twitter for $44 billion (R690bn).