Here's how to safeguard your iPhone with the iOS 17.4 theft protection update

In a bid to bolster user privacy and security, Apple has rolled out the iOS 17.4 update, introducing significant improvements to its theft protection feature. Named “Stolen Device Protection”, this feature aims to prevent unauthorised access to your iPhone and safeguard your most sensitive data.

To activate Stolen Device Protection on your iPhone, ensure that your device is running iOS 17.4. Then, navigate to the Settings app, select Face ID & Passcode, and toggle on the Stolen Device Protection option. For users with older iPhone models featuring Touch ID, the process may vary slightly. Once enabled, the feature imposes additional authentication requirements for accessing certain information on your iPhone. It also restricts changes to your device's settings when it detects that it's not in a trusted location, such as your home or workplace. For instance, attempting to modify your Apple account password or your phone's passcode outside of a trusted location triggers a one-hour security delay.

During this time, you'll need to authenticate your identity using Face ID or Touch ID, providing an extra layer of defence against unauthorised changes. An additional feature of the update mandates biometric authentication (Face ID or Touch ID) for accessing sensitive information like saved passwords or making alterations to an Apple savings account. This prevents thieves from exploiting your unlocked iPhone to commit fraudulent activities or access personal data.

The iOS 17.4 update expands Stolen Device Protection's functionality by offering users the option to always require a security delay, even when at home. While this may add convenience by minimising interruptions while at home, it's essential to recognise that familiar individuals with knowledge of your passcode may bypass these security measures. General Tips for iPhone Security In addition to activating Stolen Device Protection, users can further enhance the security of their iPhones by implementing the following measures: – Increase passcode complexity by opting for longer combinations.

– Safeguard sensitive photos containing personal information by using the hidden album feature or storing them securely online. – Secure individual apps with a PIN or biometric authentication. – Enable Face ID or Touch ID authentication for viewing saved passwords.