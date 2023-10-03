Huawei GT 4 officially launches in SA with focus on health and smart living

Huawei has officially added to its acclaimed Huawei Watch GT series with the launch of the Huawei Watch GT 4. The GT 4 comes in two great style options, a 41mm Pendant design and a 46mm Octagonal design with a TruSeen 5.5+ technology, offering a host of sensors and algorithms, providing a much more detailed health tracking system.

The GT 4 is aimed at the more athletic user, with more than 100 detailed workout and fitness tracking modes. The Stay Fit app helps to keep track of calorie intake and can keep track of sports activity, from football and basketball to cycling, running, walking activity and even paddle tennis.

The GT 4 is also light and has a thinned-out bezel, along with 1.43 inch AMOLED screen with 466x466 pixels for gents, while the ladies watch offers a 1.32 inch AMOLED screen.

The GT 4 offers the wearer a detailed heart rate analysis that sends alerts if there are any causes for concern. The smart watch can also give you a clear path of your running route and distance covered. It also keeps track of the user's pulse and sleep patterns. Women are also able to keep track of menstrual cycles, including ovulation and fertile calendars.

Wearers are able to keep track of phone calls and messages - all without touching their phone - as the GT 4 connects effortlessly to both Android and iOS-run devices.