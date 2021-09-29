Latest issue of IOL Tech Digital Magazine is out

The news that South Africa is officially the leading country with unemployment, especially for the youth has somehow renewed the skill revolution in South Africa. In this issue of IOL Tech digital magazine we shine a spotlight on SA's efforts to address future skills.

Our cover feature focuses on a new type of school leader who will oversee a new type of school, the UCT Online High School. There’s something about the UCT Online High School that will make a dent to current skills challeng​​e. In addition to efforts at UCT the MICT Seta is also asking South Africans about 4th Industrial Revolution skills.

We list some of the skills and challenge you to express your thoughts on skills that will be necessary in the 4IR. In a practical way, we also offer you an opportunity to learn some practical skills. This feature will be a regular feature going forward with the hope that as our loyal reader you can be inspired to learn something new.

In this edition we are starting with practical skills to learn about starting an online store for your business. We are looking forward to seeing what you’ve done with practical insights shared in this edition. As South Africa navigates this skills and employment challenge we would like to serve as your guide with information that can lead you in the right direction.

As from next month, we will also add technology employment opportunities that will keep you updated about new job vacancies. Lastly, I’m also working on a column about the Future of Work which will also feature on our next issue. The future of work is being shaped by two powerful forces: The growing adoption of artificial intelligence in the workplace, and the expansion of the workforce to include both on- and off-balance-sheet talent.