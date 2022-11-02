LOOK: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida

SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy, the world’s most powerful active rocket, lifted off on Tuesday for the first time in more than three years through dense fog at Florida’s Cape Canaveral, with Elon Musk’s company sending satellites into orbit for the US Space Force.

The rocket system, consisting of three Falcon 9 boosters strapped side-by-side, took off from a SpaceX launch pad, with two satellites from the Space Force and a group of smaller satellites bound for orbit. The Space Force did not provide details of its satellites and requested that SpaceX end its launch live stream early without showing their deployment.

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket with a long-delayed national security payload for the US Space Force, rolls to launch pad 39A at Nasa's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Monday. The launch took place on Tuesday. Picture: Joe Skipper/Reuters

The mission, the first Falcon Heavy launch since June 2019, had been delayed for years by Space Force, according to SpaceX officials. The rocket’s debut in 2018 sent a red sports car from Musk’s other company, Tesla, into space as a test payload.

Tuesday’s mission marked the first use of the rocket by the Space Force, a US military branch established under former president Donald Trump to oversee much of the Pentagon’s defence activities in space.