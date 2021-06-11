Luno continues rapid growth, hits 8 million customers

Global cryptocurrency company Luno has announced that it has grown to 8 million customers (wallets), with 1 million added in just 12 weeks. In April, the company announced that it reached 7 million customers in just seven weeks. According to the company, the business’ rapid growth was due to ongoing interest in cryptocurrencies.

"The simplicity of its online mobile platforms, offering education, bank-grade security, and self-regulation. It is actively working with regulators and banks to increase access to cryptocurrencies,” the company said. Founded in 2013 by South Africans Marcus Swanepoel and Timothy Stranex, Luno now has more than 400 employees across offices in South Africa, Malaysia, Indonesia, Nigeria, Singapore and the UK. Luno Africa GM Marius Reitz said: “Within five years of launching the business, Luno had built a 1 million customer base in November 2017. Less than a year later, we had 5 million. The speed at which we are reaching new milestones is remarkable – it has taken just nine months to add 3 million more wallets.”