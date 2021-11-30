Meet the man who takes over from Jack Dorsey as new Twitter chief executive officer, Parag Agrawal

not sure anyone has heard but,



I resigned from Twitter pic.twitter.com/G5tUkSSxkl — jack⚡️ (@jack) November 29, 2021

In an email to staff he also announced Parag Agrawal as his successor. Agrawal, 37, has spent most of his career at Twitter. He joined the company in 2011 and took the CTO role in 2017.

He holds a PhD in computer science from Stanford University and a bachelor’s degree in computer science and engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay in Mumbai, India.

Before coming to Twitter, Agrawal did research internships at AT&T, Microsoft, and Yahoo. Agrawal increased the speed of new technology deployment at Twitter, and also sought to increase the use of machine learning across the company’s systems. Before becoming CTO, he focused on ways to increase audience growth in 2016 and 201.