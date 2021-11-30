Meet the man who takes over from Jack Dorsey as new Twitter chief executive officer, Parag Agrawal
Share this article:
JACK Dorsey used Twitter to announce his resignation from Twitter.
not sure anyone has heard but,— jack⚡️ (@jack) November 29, 2021
I resigned from Twitter pic.twitter.com/G5tUkSSxkl
In an email to staff he also announced Parag Agrawal as his successor. Agrawal, 37, has spent most of his career at Twitter. He joined the company in 2011 and took the CTO role in 2017.
He holds a PhD in computer science from Stanford University and a bachelor’s degree in computer science and engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay in Mumbai, India.
Before coming to Twitter, Agrawal did research internships at AT&T, Microsoft, and Yahoo. Agrawal increased the speed of new technology deployment at Twitter, and also sought to increase the use of machine learning across the company’s systems. Before becoming CTO, he focused on ways to increase audience growth in 2016 and 201.
Dorsey wrote in an internal message that he had planned on Agrawal to succeed him “for some time given how deeply he understands the company and its needs.”
Agrawal was involved in hiring Jay Graber in August, the new lead for Twitter’s Project Bluesky. The research initiative, which Agrawal helmed when it was announced in December 2019, is focused on developing a set of open and decentralised standards that would give users more control of their content, help social media companies collaborate on how posts are promoted, and potentially allow for more effective management of misinformation and other harmful content.