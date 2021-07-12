Microsoft Teams updated with music and sound boost

Microsoft Teams is looking to improve the quality and accuracy of music in meetings. The collaboration platform is set to be able to process audio in a smarter way, by altering the bitrate depending on the resources available.

In the company's product roadmap, they said: "In music mode, we support up to 32 kHz sampling rate mono audio at 128 kbs, and optimize our audio processing settings for reproducing music with high fidelity. "Teams will automatically adjust the audio bitrate based on the available bandwidth, going down to 48 kbps while still delivering good music quality. "We also provide users the option to turn off components such as echo cancellation, noise suppression and gain control if needed.”