Frustrated DStv Stream users complain as service goes offline with CDNAT error

Frustrated DStv Stream users took to social media on Saturday morning to complain over a disruption of service to the TV service after an apparent tech issue. A number of customers complained that they were getting a CDNAT 500 or 503 error, which resulted in them not being able to watch any of the live programmes on offer.

The problem was understood not to affect the decoder users, but some complained of poor signal. Picture: X user @bokunite1 Can we watch the TV please if you don't mind @DStv @DStvCare pic.twitter.com/tPLs4lD7y8 — Sihle To You ✍🏿️📝 (@SihleSays) April 6, 2024

One customer said that she had been on the phone for 15 minutes trying to convince the operator that there was a problem. Picture: X user @TheIreneR Another customer said that they are also experiencing the same issue. @Lwandomany said that she ended up dropping the call. “They just give stock standard answers like delete and reinstall the app or check internet connection”.

X user @daverade said that he had received a message from DStv after waiting 35 minutes. The X user posted the response on the social media site. It stated that the company was aware that multiple customers were having issues with their streaming service. The company said that their tech team has been notified and is investigating the issue.

“Please note that multiple customers are experiencing an intermittent error on their DStv Stream Live TV. The technical team has been notified about this and currently investigating. We apologies for the inconvenience caused,” it purportedly said. Picture: X user @daverade DStv has not communicated anything on their official social media channels. New prices for April In February, the company announced prices on monthly subscriptions would increase from April.

The new prices become effective on April 1, 2024 with increases ranging from 3.1% to 7.5%. The biggest hike would be on three packages - Premium, Compact Plus, and Compact. DSTV Premium subscribers will have to pay 5.7% more this year, taking the bouquet price to R929 from R879 last year, while the Compact Plus has increased by 6.9% to R619 from R579 last year.

DSTV Compact viewers will be paying R469 from R449, a 4.5% increase. Other DStv packages will cost you: – DStv Access: R139 (a 7.5% increase, from R129)

– DStv Family: R329 (a 3.1% increase, from R319) – DStv Access Dee: R120 (a 4.3% increase, from R115) – DStv EasyView: R29 (no increase)